Blue Owl’s latest GP stakes flagship to ‘drift into 2026’
The firm had previously been expecting to hit Fund VI’s $13bn target by end-2025.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
The firm had previously been expecting to hit Fund VI’s $13bn target by end-2025.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination