Cathay Life Insurance approves $146m in commitments

The Taiwan-based insurance company has backed two private equity funds.

Institution: Cathay Life Insurance

Headquarters: Taipei, Taiwan

AUM: NT$7.41 trillion ($241.11 billion; €225.36 billion)



Cathay Life Insurance has committed €80 million to CVC Capital Partners IX, managed by CVC Capital Partners. The firm has also made a commitment of $60 million to KPS Special Situations Fund VI, managed by KPS Capital Partners.

The Taiwanese insurer’s recent private equity commitments have focused on the buyout, secondaries and venture capital strategies in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific regions.

