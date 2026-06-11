PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Continuation vehicles’ about-turn
Some LPs have expressed scepticism around the return potential of LP-led secondaries, while interest in CVs is heating up.
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Some LPs have expressed scepticism around the return potential of LP-led secondaries, while interest in CVs is heating up.
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Nearly there!
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