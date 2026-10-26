Former Cornell endowment PE head plans to disrupt the FoF model
Roger Vincent launched Summation Capital to challenge what he calls an 'outdated' model that charges for beta.
6 hours ago•4 mins read
Roger Vincent launched Summation Capital to challenge what he calls an 'outdated' model that charges for beta.
HK's Sun Hung Kai & Co ramps up PE pacing as liquidity improves
22 October 2026 · 5 mins read
Defence funds flood Europe, though mid-market remains ‘largely untouched’
21 October 2026 · 4 mins read