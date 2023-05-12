CRPTF makes $575m commitments

The US pension fund has made commitments to five private equity vehicles.

Institution: Connecticut Retirement Plans and Trust Funds

Headquarters: Hartford, US

AUM: $46.1 billion

Allocation to private equity: 11.5%

Connecticut Retirement Plans and Trust Funds has approved $575 million in commitments across five private equity vehicles according to a press release after Connecticut’s May investment advisory council meeting.

The US pension fund has committed $200 million to K6 Private Investors, $150 million to JFL Equity Investors VI, $100 million to One Rock Capital Partners IV, $50 Million to One Rock Emerald Fund and $75 million to HG CT1.

Connecticut made a previous commitment of $75 million to Hg‘s co-investment fund in 2021, which makes its overall commitment to the fund to $150 million.

The pension fund has a current allocation of 11.5 percent for private equity, which is under its target allocation of 15 percent.

