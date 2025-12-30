Female leaders flourish despite DEI backlash: Story of the Year
The effective outlawing of diversity initiatives within the US federal government hasn’t diminished the impact of high-flying women in private equity.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
The effective outlawing of diversity initiatives within the US federal government hasn’t diminished the impact of high-flying women in private equity.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination