GTCR closes in on $15bn hard-cap for Fund XV
The firm joins Advent International and TPG, among other managers, nearing final closes on their latest flagship funds.
6 hours ago•2 mins read
The firm joins Advent International and TPG, among other managers, nearing final closes on their latest flagship funds.
Blackstone’s Foley on the speedy close of a fifth energy transition fund
20 October 2026 · 3 mins read
DOWNLOAD: Private equity fundraising stays on growth path despite Q3 dip
19 October 2026 · 2 mins read