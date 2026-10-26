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GTCR closes in on $15bn hard-cap for Fund XV

The firm joins Advent International and TPG, among other managers, nearing final closes on their latest flagship funds.

ByObey Martin Manayiti
6 hours ago2 mins read
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FundraisingNorth AmericaUSBusiness servicesConsumer goodsFinancial ServicesHealthcareTMTBuyoutGeneral PartnersMid-market
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