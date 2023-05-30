IMRF reveals new commitments

The Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund has revealed private equity commitments totalling up to $215m in their 26 May investment committee meeting.

Institution: Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Headquarters: Oak Brook, US

AUM: $50.8 billion

Allocation to private equity: 10.16%

The Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund has revealed private equity commitments totaling up to $215 million in their recent 26 May investment committee meeting.

The board approved a commitment of up to $75 million to Vistria Fund V, and up to $50 million to the KKR Ascendant Fund. Both are buyout funds with a North American focus. Alongside this, a commitment of up to $30 million was allocated to North American venture capital fund Lightbank III.

IMRF also revealed a $50 million commitment to HIG Bayside Loan Opportunity Fund VIII. This represents the first mention of the new iteration of Bayside Capital’s Loan Opportunity fund vehicles.

Platinum subscribers may click here for the investor’s full profile, including key contacts, allocation strategy and fund investments.