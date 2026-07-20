PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
KPS Asia unit eyes Japan take-privates, carve-outs
The manufacturing and industrials specialist opened its first Asia outpost in Tokyo last month, with Takajiro 'Tak' Ishikawa leading investments in the region.
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The manufacturing and industrials specialist opened its first Asia outpost in Tokyo last month, with Takajiro 'Tak' Ishikawa leading investments in the region.
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Nearly there!
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