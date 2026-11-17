Leading AI angel Mandeep Singh joins Tapestry VC as partner
The former co-founder and CEO of Trouva will help the London-based venture firm deploy its early-stage third fund, which closed on $80m in July.
The former co-founder and CEO of Trouva will help the London-based venture firm deploy its early-stage third fund, which closed on $80m in July.
Zacua’s oversubscribed Fund II is all-in on automating construction worksites
12 November 2026 · 5 mins read
NVP Capital holds first close on Fund III to back companies in critical industries
11 November 2026 · 4 mins read