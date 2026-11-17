Serena Williams aims for $200m for new firm Starfire Ventures
Starfire co-founder Beth Ferreira says the new firm will write bigger checks and that its diversity efforts start at the fund level.
Starfire co-founder Beth Ferreira says the new firm will write bigger checks and that its diversity efforts start at the fund level.
Zacua’s oversubscribed Fund II is all-in on automating construction worksites
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NVP Capital holds first close on Fund III to back companies in critical industries
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