LP Better Society Capital looks to healthcare VC
The UK-focused investor and market builder is interested in healthcare specialists and generalist VCs that prioritize health as a theme.
The UK-focused investor and market builder is interested in healthcare specialists and generalist VCs that prioritize health as a theme.
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