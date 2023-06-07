Share A- A+ 100%

For ultra-high-net-worth families, retaining and growing their legacy wealth often matters more than explosive returns. However, participating in private equity – an asset class that could help them achieve those aims – typically requires larger cheques, leaving only families that can commit institutional-level ticket sizes able to step foot into this arena in any meaningful way.

And yet, with fundraising good times long gone, managers are increasingly turning to private wealth as a comparatively untapped source of LP capital. As a result, family investors are finding themselves in higher demand.

3 Capital Partners, a Hong Kong-based private investment office serving global clients, is among them.

“We see the trend that they are more open-minded to talking to us and are more willing to build a long-term relationship,” co-founder and chief executive Alex Yu tells Private Equity International. “They are open to starting with a smaller ticket size to initiate the relationship. Traditionally, when you talk to the more well-established GPs, $10 [million] to $20 million is a starting point or the minimum ticket.”

Though the importance of family offices is increasing, transparency in the relationship may not be growing at the same rate. “If you’re one of the bigger allocators like the pensions or the larger endowments, the level of information that they get is at a different level,” says Yu. “I think all LPs should be getting the same level of access in terms of information.”

Despite having due diligence resources and databases available, he thinks there is still a gap to be filled in getting information across. “I think an investment opportunity should not be exclusive to any single investor, the more investors that have access to this information the better it is for the common good,” says chief investment officer Jiahao He. “It just goes back to the transparency. If there’s a common standard, everyone pushes towards that same direction, so that will eventually benefit everyone”.

Looking for tangibility

3 Capital is the brainchild of two JPMorgan alumni: Yu, who formerly spent more than a decade at JPMorgan in New York and Hong Kong; and He, who worked there for more than five years. The organisation was first conceived over a coffee in 2015, when Yu and He found themselves identifying areas for improvement in asset management. Chief among these was the mismatch between private wealth managers and their clients, with the former often formulating portfolios from a sell-side perspective only.

“If you look at the family needs – these are buy-side needs – they want to have a team or they want to have a mandate that represents their interests and make decision investment decisions and provide investment solutions on their behalf,” he says. Eager to provide a better solution to wealth management, in 2016 the duo launched their own office with a view to doing exactly that.

Operating in a structure that resonates with a multi-family office, 3 Capital’s clients have individual mandates customised to their investment goals and appetites. Depending on the opportunity, the wealth manager can commit between $10 million and $25 million per fund at a time.

It primarily focuses on buyout strategies targeting developed regions, whether small-, mid-, or large-caps. “Each segment has its own benefit and separate considerations,” says He, noting that the investment office is always on the look-out to collaborate with quality GPs globally.

In terms of allocation, 3 Capital’s emphasis on sustainable and steady returns makes PE an appealing asset class for clients’ portfolios. “We emphasise that how we manage capital is for [the] longer term horizon, so the majority… have at least 25 to 30 percent,” says Yu. Clients with a higher threshold and tolerance for illiquidity can hold up to 45 percent in PE, he adds.

When it comes to finding the right GP, instead of looking for brand names, 3 Capital values those with aligned goals. As a buyout-centric investor, it looks for managers that put demonstrable effort into operational improvements and value creation in portfolio companies. “If your manager [is] telling you they invest in 40 or 50 companies, we would need to assess their ability to effectively implement ongoing operational improvement on their portfolio companies,” says He.

The CIO adds that he is cautious of managers that are constantly raising mega-funds and spending most of their time seeking deals, rather than focusing on their portfolio companies. “If they spend more time on looking for deals and not really looking after the existing portfolio, that’s another factor that we would take into consideration,” says He.

To ensure clients reach their investment goals and grow their wealth, Yu says it is important to seek investment opportunities with measurable elements. “We want to look for strategies that are more tangible,” he says, noting that the opportunity for value creation and operational growth alongside secular growth themes in buyouts is more appealing than strategies that rely on a supportive macroeconomic environment, such as pre-IPO funds.

Building consistency

Previously speaking to PEI in March, He said consistency is the organisation’s primary investment goal.

In the present interview, when asked where he would invest 3 Capital’s hypothetical last $10 million, He says: “It doesn’t matter whether it’s the last $10 million or the last $20 million – the mentality should be the same.”

“For us, we think very top-down: what are the key elements that we need? Then we build a multi-asset-class portfolio.” He adds: “We would like to think from an endowment perspective, where we prioritise good governance and are clear about the long-term objectives.”

Non-institutional investors such as family offices may enjoy more flexibility in exposure compared with sovereign wealth funds and pension funds that often abide by strict mandates. That said, Yu adds that while flexibility and customisation is necessary, it must lie within an overarching investment philosophy, focus and discipline. “Based on that core investment philosophy, you have to produce a clear framework and investment process,” says Yu. “Within that framework, you can have flexibility and customisations.”

In their previous roles, Yu and He saw private clients change their investment appetites in line with market fluctuations. In Asia specifically, plenty of new wealth has only been created in recent decades. These first-generation wealth creators may not yet be well-informed when it comes to making investment decisions, with newer investors more prone to focusing on the possibility of return, rather than of probability. “Their perception of wealth and return is very different,” Yu says.

It is for this reason that 3 Capital takes a balanced approach to risk and reward. “When people talk about investment strategy, people only think about the possibility, double-digit return, 20, 30 percent return,” says Yu. “To use the analogy of drivers, I think a lot of investors want to showcase how fancy their driving skills are. To us, we could be operating a subway, we could be driving a bus, but the key is to bring our passengers safely from point A to point B with the highest probability.”

Family offices in more developed regions such as the US may already have weathered the dotcom bubble and global financial crisis, making them more seasoned investors. For some newer investors in Asia-Pacific, that process may only have started during the pandemic. “They are educating themselves as they go through more cycles,” He notes. “So that’s a natural progression.”