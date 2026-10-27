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Mid-market stalwart Kohlberg stands pat with $5bn target for Fund XI

Kohlberg Investors XI’s final close is expected to occur in the first half of 2027, according to pension documents.

ByKirk Falconer
3 hours ago3 mins read
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FundraisingNorth AmericaBusiness servicesHealthcareBuyoutGeneral PartnersMid-market
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