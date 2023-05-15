NYSCRF commits $538.3m to PE

The US public pension has backed seven private equity vehicles.

Name: New York State Common Retirement Fund

Headquarters: Albany, US

AUM: $242.3 billion

Allocation to private equity: 14.73%

New York State Common Retirement Fund (NYSCRF) has allocated $538.3 million to seven private equity vehicles.

The buyout fund, KSL Capital Partners CV II 3, managed by KSL Capital Partners, received a commitment of $48.3 million. $30 million was committed to PVP Fund IV and $30 million to Primary Select Fund III, two venture capital funds managed by Primary Venture Partners. Insight Partners Fund XI Follow-On Fund, a growth equity fund, received a $50 million commitment.

Additionally, up to $30 million was allocated to two funds managed by GreenPoint Partners; $10 million was committed to GreenPoint Real Estate Private Equity I and $20 million to GreenPoint TVP Partnership. The Apollo Excelsior PE Co-Invest, which Apollo Global Management manages, received a $350 million commitment.

The recent commitments from NYSCRF have focused on buyout, growth equity and venture capital strategies, focusing on various sectors.

NYSCRF allocated 14.73 percent of its total portfolio to private equity, amounting to $35.69 billion in capital.

Platinum subscribers may click here for the investor’s full profile, including key contacts, allocation strategy and fund investments.