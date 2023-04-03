Omnes Capital goes all-in on the energy transition

The private equity firm has sold its buyout activities to focus on the energy transition, with a new chief executive at the helm.

It is not quite business as usual at Paris-based Omnes Capital. Not only has fellow French private-equity company IDI bought and carved out its buyout division, but it has also taken a minority stake of more than 40 percent in the new offering.

The fresh capital allowed for a generational change – as well as a new, sharpened strategy on investing in the energy transition – so there’s a different chief executive, albeit an Omnes insider, at the head of the table.

Previously in charge of Omnes’ renewable energy and green-building businesses, CEO Serge Savasta tells affiliate title Infrastructure Investor that “it was natural for us to concentrate on energy transition and innovation”.

Since its founding, Omnes has carved out a profitable niche by investing in energy transition developers rather than energy-transition assets. Omnes’ first four Capenergie funds have returned above 15 percent from investments in European developers, and the company is now launching Capenergie 5 with a target of €1.35 billion and a hard-cap of €1.65 billion.

“We are a private equity player. Our job in the renewable energy field is to transform developers into leading independent power producers,” says Savasta, who attended the Infrastructure Investor Network Global Summit, in Berlin, last month.

“For Fund V, we are looking at the same strategy with the same returns, which shows that it qualifies as a private equity approach. We could not generate these kinds of returns by investing purely in infrastructure. We heard a lot in Berlin about infrastructure funds that wanted to invest in renewable energy platforms with a private equity approach. And, actually, it’s not so easy to replicate,” says Savasta.

Aiming higher

Fund 5’s target of €1.35 billion is double the fourth fund’s €660 million and comes at a time when commitments are harder to come by. But needs must, as Savasta explains.

“The European market has grown so much and there is strong demand, which is an opportunity for companies to take leadership and take market shares, but they need to be capitalised. That is why we decided to set up a fund which is a bit bigger.”

And so far, so good, as the manager states that numerous commitments have already been received from European and international investors

“In Berlin, we heard and saw that for many other infrastructure players within the renewable energy field, it was not so easy to fundraise, but we have a very strong community of European LPs who follow us,” Savasta says.

The addition of IDI may prove helpful too. “Having IDI as a minority shareholder helps us to get access to additional French investors where IDI has strong relationships,” he adds.

Splitting the business

Omnes Capital came into existence following a spin-out of the former private equity subsidiary from Crédit Agricole in 2012, and the energy transition business grew up as a private equity business within the infrastructure environment.

Now, the company has undergone another significant restructuring.

“Two years ago, we had seven activities ranging from small-cap French LBO activities to the international renewable energy private equity approach to infrastructure. It made sense to split the group of activities into two companies, the first one being dedicated to energy transition and innovation. And the second, as a group of activities, more LBO and French market-orientated.”

The introduction of Paris-listed IDI to Omnes paved the way for a generational change, whereby Omnes founder Fabien Prévost could leave as chief executive and take over as chairman of the board of directors and chief investment officer.

At the same time, 12 senior members from the investment and support teams will also become shareholders of Omnes.

“It was very important for us to have a partnership which remains in control of the company. We are 50 people at Omnes, of which 18 are shareholders,” says Savasta.

Apart from the renewable energy developers, Omnes will also retain activities in sustainable cities and deep-tech venture capital, in addition to a co-investment offering. It aims to double its €4.8 billion AUM in the medium term.