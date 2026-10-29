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Private equity in the UK: GPs see 'very strong' deal pipeline post-Budget

Main Capital Partners and Levine Leichtman Capital Partners among the firms that are bullish on dealmaking opportunities in the UK.

ByNina Lindholm
2 hours ago8 mins read
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