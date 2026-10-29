Private equity in the UK: GPs see 'very strong' deal pipeline post-Budget
Main Capital Partners and Levine Leichtman Capital Partners among the firms that are bullish on dealmaking opportunities in the UK.
Main Capital Partners and Levine Leichtman Capital Partners among the firms that are bullish on dealmaking opportunities in the UK.
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