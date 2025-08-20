Secondaries to help normalise PE distributions – study
Distributions as a share of total PE NAV have stayed below average for the past three years and are unlikely to return to normal level this year, according to StepStone research.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
Distributions as a share of total PE NAV have stayed below average for the past three years and are unlikely to return to normal level this year, according to StepStone research.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination