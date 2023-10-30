Side Letter: Carlyle’s fundraising shortfall

Before we get to today’s news, we have a minor correction to flag. Thursday’s Side Letter noted that voting for the upcoming PEI Awards will begin in January. Voting will actually commence in December – so the wait is really not so long after all.

Carlyle fundraising slump

In a sign of the times, Carlyle Group has wrapped up fundraising for its latest flagship on a significantly lower amount than its initial fundraising target, our colleagues at Buyouts report (registration required). Carlyle Partners VIII held its final close on $14.8 billion in August, shy of its $22 billion target. The vehicle is also a tad smaller than its predecessor, which closed on $18.5 billion in 2018. Investors in CP VIII include CPP Investments, Washington State Investment Board and the California Public Employees’ Retirement System, per PEI data.

Carlyle confirmed with Buyouts the August close date, noting that the total rises to $16.1 billion when including its debut growth vehicle. About 46 percent, or $6.85 billion, of CP VIII had been deployed as of the firm’s second-quarter earnings.

Carlyle’s senior executives have acknowledged that fundraising dollars for the firm’s buyout vehicles were likely to be smaller this time around. “While we believe that we will attract a significant amount of capital for our next vintage of buyout funds, we no longer expect these funds in the aggregate to be the same size as their predecessors,” CFO Curt Buser said on the firm’s Q1 earnings call.

Total PE fundraising between January and end-September reached $561.3 billion, a slight dip from the $584.2 billion gathered over the same period last year, according to PEI’s latest quarterly fundraising report.

That a firm of Carlyle’s stature has closed so far below target is notable, particularly since LP dollars appear to have disproportionately favoured blue-chip mega-funds in this challenging fundraising environment. As Private Equity International noted last week, the top 15 funds to hold final closes in the first three quarters of this year raked in around 40 percent of total fundraising. The $227.1 billion that these funds gathered was up by around 25 percent from the amount that the top 15 funds closed across the same period last year.

At a time when LPs are having to become pickier about where and how their annual budgets are committed, track records are likely under even greater scrutiny than usual. According to Carlyle’s Q2 earning statement, the 2013-vintage Carlyle Partners VI had generated a 1.9x net MOIC and 15 percent net IRR as of 30 June. The 2018-vintage Carlyle Partners VII, meanwhile, stood at 1.2x MOIC and 9 percent IRR.

William Blair’s latest hire

Mid-market boutique investment bank William Blair has bulked up yet again with the hire of a former Credit Suisse fundraising professional. Sprague Von Stroh joins the bank’s private capital advisory team as a managing director, according to details shared with Side Letter. She will be based in San Francisco and will focus on West Coast investor coverage across primary, secondaries and co-investments.

Von Stroh’s appointment is the latest in a string of hires for the unit: in June, the bank tapped Credit Suisse and Campbell Lutyens for two senior placement hires, as Side Letter reported. William Blair, which launched its private capital advisory practice last year, has wasted no time getting to work: this month its placement team advised lower mid-market-focused Graycliff Partners on its $600 million one-and-done fundraise for Fund V.

China shop

Secondaries opportunities are coming to the fore as valuations mean fewer China-based assets are likely to pursue IPOs. That was one takeaway from a Coller Capital roundtable last week to which Side Letter had the pleasure of tuning in. Speaking on the secondaries firm’s webinar, investment principal William Yea noted that, though discounts are bound to happen across various markets in this environment, growth and venture assets may see sharper cuts for China specifically. “China’s private market has a disproportionate amount of venture and growth,” said Yea. “You can see quite steep discounts for some of those assets where there hasn’t been a markdown in two or three years.”

To create win-win scenarios for buyers and sellers, transactions may need to leverage special arrangements in their agreement structures. “There are also situations where being creative can be a source of getting a transaction done,” Yea noted. “There can be a structure where some upside sharing can be used to bridge the gap between current pricing levels and the NAV.”

Coller’s debut yuan-denominated secondaries vehicle, Secondaries RMB Fund I, has a 1.5 billion yuan ($205 million; €194 million) target. The firm is not alone in eyeing these opportunities. Schroders Capital has been actively investing overseas capital into China secondaries via the Qualified Foreign Limited Partnership scheme since 2020 and is now seeing discounts as high as 40 percent in yuan-denominated opportunities, the firm’s head of China PE told PEI earlier this month.

