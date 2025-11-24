Side Letter: ‘Not zero’ targets
In today's edition: The SEC commissioner makes the case for PE allocations in retail portfolios; Another mega-CV closes; ESG, DEI become less of an operational priority on both sides of the aisle.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
In today's edition: The SEC commissioner makes the case for PE allocations in retail portfolios; Another mega-CV closes; ESG, DEI become less of an operational priority on both sides of the aisle.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination