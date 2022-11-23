The US pension fund continues its partnership with Silver Point.

Institution: Texas County & District Retirement System

Headquarters: Austin, US

AUM: $41.7 billion

Texas County & District Retirement System has committed $250 million to Silver Point Specialty Credit Fund III, according to a recent report on its investment activity.

Founded in 2002, Silver Point Capital is a Greenwich-based investment adviser focused on credit and special situation investments in the US. This is the third fund in their Specialty Credit series. TCDRS committed capital to the fund’s predecessors, Silver Point Specialty Credit Fund I and Silver Point Specialty Credit Fund II.

TCDRS’ recent fund commitments are focused on North American Debt Vehicles, as shown below.

Platinum subscribers may click here for the investor’s full profile, including key contacts, allocation strategy and fund investments.