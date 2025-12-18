Texas Permanent taps SWIB for co-investment lead
Chris Eckerman, who had spent the past 12 years at SWIB, will lead up TPSF’s efforts to expand into the co-investment space.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
Chris Eckerman, who had spent the past 12 years at SWIB, will lead up TPSF’s efforts to expand into the co-investment space.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination