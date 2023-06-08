TRSL confirms $75m commitment

The Baton Rouge-based public pension has made a new commitment to private equity.

Institution: Teachers’ Retirement System of Louisiana

Headquarters: Baton Rouge, US

AUM: $24.15 billion

Allocation to private equity: 23%

Teacher’s Retirement System of Louisiana has committed $75 million to KPS Special Situations Fund VI, a contact at the pension fund has confirmed.

TRSL has also previously committed capital to KPS Capital Partners previous funds, including KPS Special Situations Fund IV and KPS Special Situations V.

The KPS Special Situations Fund VI is a diversified fund that will use a distressed and turnaround strategy.

As illustrated below, the $24.15 billion US pension fund has a current allocation of 23 percent to private equity which is well over its target of 19 percent.

