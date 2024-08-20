Vietnam’s Mekong to launch $200m Earth Regeneration Fund
Mekong Enterprise Fund IV is nearing full deployment across a diverse range of investments, including in the regenerative agriculture space through biochar fertiliser company Husk.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
Mekong Enterprise Fund IV is nearing full deployment across a diverse range of investments, including in the regenerative agriculture space through biochar fertiliser company Husk.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination