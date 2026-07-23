PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
When stratospheric net worth meets LP-GP alignment
What happens to incentivisation structures when a potential carry payout represents a mere drop in the ocean of an investment executive's net worth?
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What happens to incentivisation structures when a potential carry payout represents a mere drop in the ocean of an investment executive's net worth?
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Nearly there!
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