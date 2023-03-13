Connecticut Retirement strengthens relationship with Vistria

The US public pension committed to Vistia's latest buyout fund.

Institution: Connecticut Retirement Plans and Trust Funds

Headquarters: Hartford, US

AUM: $46.1 billion

Allocation to private equity: 11.6%

Connecticut Retirement Plans and Trust Funds confirmed a $175 million commitment to Vistria’s latest buyout fund, a source at the pension told Private Equity International.

The fund, Vistria Fund V, will invest into companies in North America across the financial service and healthcare sectors. The pension has invested consistently into Vistria managed funds, committing $50 million to Vistria Fund III and $150 million to Vistria Fund IV.

Connecticut has a 11.6 percent allocation to private equity which was valued at $5.4 billion, as of December 2022. As illustrated below, the $46.1 billion US pensions’ recent private equity commitments have primarily focused on North American vehicles seeking buyout-styled returns.

