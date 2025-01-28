Connecticut targets more PE exposure with 2025 pacing hike
Connecticut Retirement Plans and Trust Funds sets a target of $2.85bn to private equity through 2025, including $300m set aside for a co-investment.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
Connecticut Retirement Plans and Trust Funds sets a target of $2.85bn to private equity through 2025, including $300m set aside for a co-investment.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination