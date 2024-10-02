Digital instruments enter the secondaries market
Tokenised secondaries funds are a great match for first-time investors in private markets, says Securitize co-founder Jamie Finn.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
Tokenised secondaries funds are a great match for first-time investors in private markets, says Securitize co-founder Jamie Finn.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination