LACERS approves new PE commitments

The US pension has backed two new buyout funds.

Name: Los Angeles City Employees’ Retirement System

Headquarters: Los Angeles, US

AUM: $21.3 billion

Allocation to private equity: 17.95%

Los Angeles City Employees’ Retirement System has committed to two new buyout funds, as revealed at its 28 February board meeting.

The pension fund committed up to €76 million to Vitruvian Investment Partners V, a buyout fund targeting investment in Western Europe. Furthermore, a commitment of up to $60 million was made to GTCR XIV. Fund XIV targets investments into Healthcare, TMT and business and financial services.

