PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Side Letter: GIC’s synergy shuffle
What GIC's leadership rejig tells us about the investment landscape; AI is making underwriting a tougher prospect, says Goldman; Moldova's next prime minister is a PE enthusiast.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
What GIC's leadership rejig tells us about the investment landscape; AI is making underwriting a tougher prospect, says Goldman; Moldova's next prime minister is a PE enthusiast.
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination