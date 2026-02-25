Side Letter: Here be zombies
In today's edition, Zombie funds could manage $1 trillion in NAV before the end of the decade; How managers can navigate private equity's 'new era'; Why there are limits to the speed at which secondaries can expand.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
In today's edition, Zombie funds could manage $1 trillion in NAV before the end of the decade; How managers can navigate private equity's 'new era'; Why there are limits to the speed at which secondaries can expand.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination