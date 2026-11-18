Spark Capital poised to see about 12x return on $777m Anthropic bet
Anthropic’s IPO filing gives a detailed look at how much the VC firm paid in each funding round for shares in the AI giant.
Anthropic’s IPO filing gives a detailed look at how much the VC firm paid in each funding round for shares in the AI giant.
Zacua’s oversubscribed Fund II is all-in on automating construction worksites
12 November 2026 · 5 mins read
NVP Capital holds first close on Fund III to back companies in critical industries
11 November 2026 · 4 mins read