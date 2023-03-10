Texas TRS confirms new commitments

The Teacher Retirement System of Texas has made $504m in commitments to new private equity vehicles.

Name: Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Headquarters: Austin, US

AUM: $183.5 billion

Allocation to private equity: 17.19%

The vast majority of the commitments were given out to energy and natural resource-focused funds. Quantum Energy Partners captured $275 million in commitments for three separate vehicles. A further $150 million was distributed to NGP Natural Resources XIII, a growth equity fund focused on investments into energy and natural resources in North America.

Furthermore, the pension fund committed $45 million to Project CS Co-Invest Fund, managed by Thoma Bravo. Greenbriar Co-investment WPS also received $24 million, and Galaxy Interactive Fund II, a venture capital fund, received $10 million.

