PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
TJC eyes November final close for seventh flagship
The hard-cap of the firm formerly known as The Jordan Company's Resolute Fund VII is $2bn larger than its target.
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The hard-cap of the firm formerly known as The Jordan Company's Resolute Fund VII is $2bn larger than its target.
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Nearly there!
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