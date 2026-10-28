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Ventura County focuses on lower mid-market in new pacing plan

At a time of subdued PE performance, Ventura County is among a growing number of LPs looking to the space as a way to capture higher returns and more exit opportunities.

ByAlfie Crooks
1 hour ago2 mins read
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