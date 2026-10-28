Ventura County focuses on lower mid-market in new pacing plan
At a time of subdued PE performance, Ventura County is among a growing number of LPs looking to the space as a way to capture higher returns and more exit opportunities.
At a time of subdued PE performance, Ventura County is among a growing number of LPs looking to the space as a way to capture higher returns and more exit opportunities.
Retiring SBCERA CIO leaves income-focused private markets playbook for successor
20 October 2026 · 3 mins read