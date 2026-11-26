Former Felicis general partner launches Sofeon, targets $40m for debut fund
Sofeon Ventures, founded by Victoria Treyger, is focused on companies applying AI to financial services and healthcare.
1 hour ago•2 mins read
Sofeon Ventures, founded by Victoria Treyger, is focused on companies applying AI to financial services and healthcare.
Rapid advance of AI prompts construction giant Taisei to team with Pegasus
18 November 2026 · 3 mins read
Zacua’s oversubscribed Fund II is all-in on automating construction worksites
12 November 2026 · 5 mins read