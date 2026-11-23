New gaming fund beats target as VC interest cools on sector
Denmu, founded by the former co-heads of gaming for Galaxy Interactive, held a final close on $70.5m for its debut fund.
Denmu, founded by the former co-heads of gaming for Galaxy Interactive, held a final close on $70.5m for its debut fund.
Rapid advance of AI prompts construction giant Taisei to team with Pegasus
18 November 2026 · 3 mins read
Zacua’s oversubscribed Fund II is all-in on automating construction worksites
12 November 2026 · 5 mins read
NVP Capital holds first close on Fund III to back companies in critical industries
11 November 2026 · 4 mins read