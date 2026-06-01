PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
PEI 300: Private equity firms double down on private wealth
Evergreen funds account for about 5% of private markets NAV today, a figure that is expected to grow in the long term.
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Evergreen funds account for about 5% of private markets NAV today, a figure that is expected to grow in the long term.
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Nearly there!
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