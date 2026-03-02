Side Letter: Gulf disruption
Celebrating the winners of the PEI Awards 2025; global GPs are assessing Middle East implications; LPs are struggling to 'meet the moment'; rampant secondaries dealmaking is slowing the growth of dry powder.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
Celebrating the winners of the PEI Awards 2025; global GPs are assessing Middle East implications; LPs are struggling to 'meet the moment'; rampant secondaries dealmaking is slowing the growth of dry powder.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination