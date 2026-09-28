PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Franklin Templeton bets on client diversification amid evergreen push
The $1.8trn asset manager wants to push its evergreen private markets franchise beyond the wealth channel and deeper into EMEA.
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The $1.8trn asset manager wants to push its evergreen private markets franchise beyond the wealth channel and deeper into EMEA.
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Nearly there!
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