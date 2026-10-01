PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Side Letter: Inside a European PE stalwart
In today's edition, What's next for Investindustrial? SEC proposes allowing more retail funds to charge carry. Another firm opens in the Gulf.
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In today's edition, What's next for Investindustrial? SEC proposes allowing more retail funds to charge carry. Another firm opens in the Gulf.
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Nearly there!
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