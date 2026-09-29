PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Side Letter: Defence dilemma
In today's edition, Reputational risk remains a barrier for defence interest; Blackstone's Baratta and the key person clause; Temasek leans into Italy's mid-market.
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In today's edition, Reputational risk remains a barrier for defence interest; Blackstone's Baratta and the key person clause; Temasek leans into Italy's mid-market.
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Nearly there!
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