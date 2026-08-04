PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Side Letter: On good terms
In today's edition: LPs are seeking to enshrine better GP reporting standards; Impact is being (unfairly) tarred with the ESG brush, warn GPs; Blue Owl bolsters its Tokyo talent.
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In today's edition: LPs are seeking to enshrine better GP reporting standards; Impact is being (unfairly) tarred with the ESG brush, warn GPs; Blue Owl bolsters its Tokyo talent.
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Nearly there!
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