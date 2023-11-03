Alaska Permanent debates use of high-risk leverage tools

The Alaska Permanent Fund is considering the use of leverage as part of its goal to grow its assets under management from $74.7 billion to $100 billion in the next five years, according to the fund’s special board meeting on Monday.

The high-risk leverage strategy, which was proposed by the fund’s chief investment officer Marcus Frampton during the meeting, may include debt issuance, collateralised borrowing, securities lending and other leverage instruments, according to documents prepared for the meeting.

The fund may also borrow against certain types of assets. However, it is unclear whether this will be secured against its private equity portfolio, which is valued at $15.4 billion as of June 30, according to APFC’s website.

Applying a 25 percent leverage to the fund at the current market interest rate could increase the fund’s expected returns by 75 basis points, Frampton said in the meeting.

Not all of the leverage tools proposed by Frampton align with the fund’s existing investment policies. The issuance of medium- or long-term debt, for example, would require a policy update and regulatory approval before implementation.

The proposal to add leverage was prompted by the fund’s goal of reaching $100 billion in AUM before 2028. To reach that milestone, the fund would have to generate an average annual return of 9.3 percent, according to the meeting documents. Without employing leverage or altering its asset allocation strategy, the fund can only grow at 7.2 percent per year, which would result in it hitting the $100 billion mark in 2032.

“Mathematically, to hit that 9.3 percent return, you need things like an aggressive shift in asset allocation [and] the use of leverage. Even [if] those tools max out, you need to beat your benchmark by more than we beat it historically,” Frampton said. “It is very much a big goal.”

The leverage proposal received mixed responses from the board. Ethan Schutt, chair of APFC’s board of trustees, said he was uncomfortable with adding 25 percent leverage, which would translate into $18 billion of debt on the fund’s balance sheet.

“I wouldn’t seek authority for something that we would never intend to use,” Schutt said. “I’m really, really uncomfortable with that level [of debt].”

Schutt added that it’s especially inconvenient to borrow in a high-rate environment. “The timing of this is horrible. This is absolutely the worst time in the last 15 or 20 years to be talking about adding a bunch of balance sheet leverage.”

Other trustees, however, thought Frampton should at least have the flexibility to incorporate leverage instruments into the fund’s toolkit. “Our job is to make sure he has his tools,” said Ellie Rubenstein, vice-chair of the board. “I wouldn’t take 25 percent, but you have to start somewhere.”

The board will formally vote on the matter in December.

APFC isn’t alone in considering the use of leverage. The California State Teachers’ Retirement System, which has a long history of using a variety of leverage tools, proposed to increase the level of leverage in its portfolio to “smooth reduced cashflows, rebalance the portfolio and continue to pay benefits”, according to documents prepared for its November board meeting.

Historically, the teachers’ pension has maintained leverage levels under 2 percent of its net asset value. In 2022, however, the fund’s leverage level reached a peak of 4 percent due to downturns in the equity and bond markets, according to the documents.

Only 16 pension plans in the US have target leverage levels, according to AFPC’s meeting documents. These include the California Public Employees’ Retirement System, which has a target of 5 percent of AUM; the Teacher Retirement System of Texas (6 percent); and the State of Wisconsin Investment Board (15 percent). Out of the largest plans in North America, the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has the highest target leverage level, at 25 percent.