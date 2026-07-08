PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Australia’s Rest looks to ‘have cake and eat it too’
Rest’s new head of private markets Marina Pasika tells PEI the pension is raising its private markets exposure, with a particular focus on PE and infrastructure.
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Rest’s new head of private markets Marina Pasika tells PEI the pension is raising its private markets exposure, with a particular focus on PE and infrastructure.
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Nearly there!
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