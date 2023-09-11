Directs, SMAs drive CalPERS’ PE performance as of end-June

Customised investment accounts made up more than one-fifth of the pension’s $59.7bn PE portfolio.

Customised investment accounts, co-investments and directs are fostering growth and performance in the US’s largest public pension fund.

CIAs or separate accounts totalled $13.4 billion, representing about 22 percent of California Public Employees’ Retirement System’s $59.7 billion private equity portfolio as of end-June, according to the latest quarterly review prepared by Meketa Investment Group for the pension’s investment committee meeting on 18 September. That compares with $9.9 billion and 19 percent in the same period last year.

Meanwhile, co-investments/directs stood at $6.9 billion, or nearly 12 percent, as of the second half, up $1.5 billion from the previous year.

CalPERS has identified cost-efficient structures such as CIAs and co-investments and directs as an important and growing portion of its PE portfolio under its recent programme overhaul. The two structures have generated slightly positive returns for the trailing one-year period, at 1.2 percent and 2 percent, respectively.

Anton Orlich, managing investment director for PE at CalPERS, noted in the pension’s previous investment committee meeting in June that co-investments is “one of the most effective ways to address costs”.

“A lot of cost mitigation efforts come at the expense of net returns. But increasing our commitments to co-investments is where reducing costs goes hand-in-hand with improving net returns,” Orlich said at that time.

CalPERS’ PE portfolio delivered a -2.3 percent return over the last year, driven mainly by underperformance of its funds – the largest exposure by structure – at -4.1 percent, according to the report. Funds of funds and secondaries generated a -0.6 percent return.

By strategy, buyouts accounted for nearly three-quarters, or $42.6 billion, of the pension’s PE portfolio, followed by growth and expansion at 20 percent, or $11.6 billion. Buyouts delivered a return of 1.1 percent in the year to end-June. Growth/expansion, opportunistic and venture strategies each generated negative returns over the trailing one-year period, while venture saw the largest decline in annual performance, from 37.2 percent to -20.7 as of June this year.

CalPERS completed $15 billion-worth of new commitments in the year to end-June 2023, according to the report. This includes $4.4 billion of investments under previously approved CIAs, 45 new fund commitments, three fund-like CIAs and 12 discretionary co-investments.

CalPERS also completed a further $6.1 billion of new CIAs over the last year, which are expected to draw capital over a multi-year period. About 41 percent of the capital deployed was in no or low-fee investment vehicles, the report noted.