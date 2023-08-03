Share A- A+ 100%

The UK government believes that the Mansion House reforms could unlock £50 billion ($64 billion; €58 billion) worth of investment into British businesses by 2030, if all defined contribution pensions follow the commitment taken by the largest pension schemes including Aviva, Nest, M&G and Mercer to allocate at least 5 percent of their default funds to unlisted equities by the end of the decade. The goal: to deliver the best investment returns for DC pensions by investing in a wider range of assets.

In our conversations with two of the UK’s biggest pensions consultants since the reforms were made public, two themes have stood out as it relates to the private equity industry. One: encouraging DC pensions to allocate more capital into alternatives isn’t that simple. Two: there appears to be a mismatch between the government’s ambitious intention and what’s feasible.

DC pensions are likely to invest via investment vehicles in most cases. While the Long Term Asset Fund – an open-end structure that can be invested in private markets and marketed to both DC schemes and high-net-worth investors – appears to be the most obvious mechanism to enable access, the consultants noted that the product’s structure is just one component in a complex ecosystem.

“It’s not just about having a product on the shelf. It’s ensuring that it can sit on the shelf and that the plumbing between platform providers, administrators, custodians, all works together for the DC investor,” said Ben Leach, head of private markets at insurance giant and pension administrator Willis Towers Watson. “That operational piece shouldn’t be underestimated.”

Schroders Capital, BlackRock and Aviva have all launched LTAFs this year with sustainability, energy transition and climate as the main investment themes.

While it’s clear that the UK’s pension industry is working on increasing more alternatives exposure, the ‘plumbing’ to enable that isn’t fully formed. More work needs to be done to educate and enable trustees to understand the benefits, risks and governance issues of allocating capital to private markets – a theme we covered last month.

There is no requirement in the reforms for DC pensions to invest solely in the UK and, crucially, the reforms are not all about private equity. Unlisted equities covers infrastructure too, and DC pensions are expected to build diversified portfolios by geography, sector and asset class.

“It would be the investment rationale, and the belief that investment would improve member outcomes, that would drive the decision-making rather than the government’s aspiration. However, there can certainly be crossover between the two,” said Tom Walker, workplace savings strategy and commercial leader at consultant Mercer.

“Trustees are looking to make sure that the investments made will benefit the members in the long run. Are we likely to see all of the money from these 5 percent allocations flow into the UK government’s targeted sectors? I think that is unlikely, as we would expect to see diversified portfolios, of which UK start-ups would just form a proportion,” Walker said.

Some DC schemes are already doing more in private equity. Nest, the largest such pension in the UK, already had around 6.5 percent of its £29 billion in total assets as of end-March in unlisted equities, according to a spokesperson. The pension’s plans to commit more capital to PE are on track, with as much as 5 percent in the asset class over the coming years.

With assets managed by UK DC schemes forecast to grow to more than £1 trillion by 2030, the reforms are one step further towards seriously building private markets allocations. Any regulation that removes barriers to enable more access to private markets is a good thing, if enacted properly.