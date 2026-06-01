Download PEI’s 2026 LP-GP Dynamic report
In the report: Finding alignment – investors share the areas that matter most in manager relationships; Highlights from our Commitment Issues podcast series; Plus, expert comment from BNP Paribas
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In the report: Finding alignment – investors share the areas that matter most in manager relationships; Highlights from our Commitment Issues podcast series; Plus, expert comment from BNP Paribas
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