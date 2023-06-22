Share A- A+ 100%

Private Equity International reported in the past week that Carlyle Group took out a €1.25 billion NAV facility on its fifth Europe buyout fund against about 20 assets in the vehicle. The proceeds are understood to have been used to accelerate distributions back to CEP V’s LPs.

For most market participants we spoke to, news of a large, well-established GP tapping the NAV market did not come as a surprise: the consensus is that sponsors with mature portfolios will use the product in what’s turning out to be a growing sector.

Market adoption of NAV loans is expected to rise to 80 percent by 2030 – at a similar trajectory as subscription lines – per a May report by Rede Partners. For context, the adoption rate stood at 15 percent in 2021, per the adviser’s estimates.

“Everybody will use a NAV facility in a few years’ time,” a fund financing veteran told us. “It’ll be utterly clear and it’ll be documented in the LPA.”

There has been a trend in LPAs towards more expansive fund level leverage provisions, John Budetti, global chair of the investment funds and private capital practice of Paul Hastings, tells PEI. “Sponsors look to calibrate a balance between investors’ desire for clarity on borrowing and GPs’ capacity to have investment flexibility, because you never know how the market will evolve. Fund returns may not ultimately not be best served by drafting LPA provisions specific to any one particular product such as a NAV facility.”

Large GPs including Carlyle, KKR and Hg are helping push the market forward. Eighty-three percent of lenders in Rede’s survey reported an increase in the number of NAV transaction opportunities in the last year, compared with 2021. The total volume of deals has also risen over the last year; the average lender saw 21 deals come across their desks in 2022, up 31 percent year-on-year, the report noted.

What’s driving this is the disrupted macro environment – PE dealflow is down and distributions have shifted significantly from 2021. Research from Capstone Partners shows that the impact of lower distributions has more bearing among LP allocations in 2023 than fears of a recession or the denominator effect.

At a time of slower distributions, GPs are actively seeking a variety of options to deliver what LPs want – consistency of distributions – and NAV facilities are becoming widely recognised and understood.

“GPs are definitely talking more about it and considering it,” a European family investor tells PEI. “Whether they actually do it is another thing.”

Some crucial considerations include cost, use of capital, upfront fees and restrictions in fund-level borrowing in LPAs. The US Securities and Exchange Commission last year signalled it may look into NAV loans, citing potential conflicts of interest on the part of the fund sponsor.

“This structure [borrowing against fund assets] causes a conflict of interest between the private fund (and, by extension, its investors) and the investment adviser because the interests of the fund are not necessarily aligned with the interests of the adviser,” the SEC noted.

That said, industry participants noted that LPs are getting more comfortable with NAV facilities as they can allow them to access liquidity on their investments rather than selling LP interests at a discount on the secondaries market.

The NAV loan market has matured past the ‘child phase’ and is now in the ‘slightly awkward teenager phase’, noted the fund financing executive. “There are a few rumbles – some friction here and there – but at the end of the day, he gets on with his parents. There is strong alignment there. If you’re doing this to send money back to LPs, you wouldn’t do it unless you thought this was to the LPs’ benefit.”

Used effectively, NAV facilities can generate sizeable distributions – and in turn enhance DPI – as well as allow a GP to make new or follow-on investments to bolster a portfolio or to bridge to a future fundraise. With distributions slowing, it’s clear some GPs want this optionality in their fund documents, which should fuel the NAV market’s growth.