European private equity firms shine in PEI 300 fundraiser ranking

The region’s managers amassed $139bn more in this year’s ranking than the prior period – an all-time high for Europe.

Even amid a war in Ukraine and a rapidly tightening monetary policy, Europe-headquartered GPs managed to set a new PEI 300 record. Firms based in the region gathered nearly $592 billion between them over the past five years – an increase of 30 percent over the previous five-year period, Private Equity International data shows.

There are 47 Europe-based managers in this year’s PEI 300 ranking, almost in line with the 2022 list. Among the top 30 firms in the ranking, some $320 billion was collected by European GPs, nearly $100 billion more than the prior period.



Stockholm-headquartered EQT is the highest-ranked player in the region, keeping its third-place position after raising $101.7 billion over the qualifying period. EQT has been busy on the acquisition front over the past two years as it sought to broaden its healthcare and Asia play with the takeover of Dutch venture firm Life Sciences Partners in 2021 and the €6.8 billion purchase of Hong Kong-based Baring Private Equity Asia in 2022.

London-based software specialist Hg, meanwhile, is one of the biggest climbers in the top 10, jumping nine places to eighth in this year’s ranking, with $51 billion raised over the period.

Other European standouts include CVC Capital Partners at 15th, raising $41.8 billion over the past five years; Permira Advisers in 21st place with $34.8 billion raised; Cinven at 22nd with $32.7 billion; and Nordic Capital at 24th with $31.1 billion. Permira and Nordic Capital’s latest mega-funds – €16.7 billion for Permira VIII and €9 billion for Nordic Capital XI – contributed to the boost in the firms’ respective rankings this year. Permira was up three places and Nordic Capital five.

PAI Partners, BC Partners and Ardian have also risen in this year’s PEI 300, having gathered $61.9 billion between them over the qualifying period.

“Now is a good time to be investing in Europe,” Rhonda Ryan, partner and head of European private equity at Mercer, tells PEI. “If you have the right manager, if you have access to the best managers… then you have the potential to make good returns.”

More than 50 percent of respondents to PEI’s latest LP Perspectives survey said that they have a similar level of interest in investing in the European market this year, compared with 2022, reflecting the long-term confidence of investors in the region’s GPs.

While investors are focused on the macro environment and potential recession in European countries, sectors such as industrials with a more value-orientated play continue to attract capital, as do tech-centric and growth-focused strategies.

“From US investors’ point of view, there is a little bit more concern around the Ukraine conflict, coupled with a potential recession,” the head of investor relations at a pan-European firm tells PEI. “[For them] this tends to be more drawn out in Europe compared to in the US, where it’s typically a sharper correction and then a quicker bounce back.”

Nevertheless, capital from North American LPs accounted for the highest proportion – nearly one-quarter – of total fundraising in the region in 2022, according to data from Invest Europe. By type of investor, pension funds contributed the most to funds raised

by European GPs at 27 percent, followed by funds of funds at 18 percent and sovereign wealth funds at 15 percent.